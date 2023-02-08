Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has expressed his gratitude for his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

To Asabee as he is widely known, it’s part of God’s mission that he works there.

He has promised to bring “joy and happiness into the administration” and Ghana as a whole, stating his experience at the local government ministry and his religious background makes him up to the task.

“You know I’ve been a local government minister before, I’ve worked with them for a long time. Also, I’m in a good relationship with stakeholders in the chieftaincy and religious sector,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

The former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) pledged that he will work hand-in-hand with stakeholders and staff of the ministry to make the sector vibrant and spearhead a lot of change.

“When I go anywhere, I bring change. I don’t really work with the status quo or the norm of the place. I always look at what can be done to improve the situation,” he pledged.

The President on Tuesday appointed Mr Boateng as a successor to Ahanta West MP, Kojo Kum following his resignation as the Minister.

Other appointees include Karaga MP; Mohammed Amin Adam who replaces Charles Adu Boahen who was sacked as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond, MP for Adansi-Asokwa also succeeds Alan Kyeremanten as Trade Minister, and Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah will be his Deputy.

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo makes changes to Ministerial appointees

Why no appointee of Akufo-Addo should be voted as NPP flagbearer – Addai-Nimoh

Former Deputy Trade Minister, Herbert Krapah, has been re-assigned as Deputy Energy Minister.

Osei Bonsu Amoah, Akuapim South MP is now Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry with Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong to replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture.