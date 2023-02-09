Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has said he regrets accepting an appointment to be a Deputy Minister.

Mr Appiah-Kubi in President Akufo-Addo’s first term was appointed as a Minister for Railways Development which meant he worked with Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey.

But according to him, this was a mistake he made in the past and will never in his life repeat again.

The MP stated the appointment limited his talent and contributions towards the growth of the ministry and country at large.

Mr Appiah-Kubi, who was the spokesperson for some 98 NPP MPs that demanded Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal, disclosed this while reacting to claims he felt disappointed over the ministerial snub in Akufo-Addo’s second term.

“I am not worried at all about the disappointment. I think in the first term I did not exhaust the energy I had to display within the ministry and I am sad about that because if you have the talent to display and you are limited by the constitution that your appointment is subject to the support of your minister, your talent is limited.

“I made the mistake of accepting that position and I will not do it again in my life,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

His comments come a few days after the President made some ministerial nominations following the resignation of three appointees.

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo makes changes to Ministerial appointees

Akufo-Addo nominates Abetifi MP for Agric Ministry

Speaking on the appointments, the MP said it did not meet expectations, adding he particularly expected Akufo-Addo to merge some ministries.

“I expected it to be deeper than what we are seeing. If I was the President, I would have thought the Transport will merge with Railways and the Ministry of Agric and Aquaculture,” he suggested.

Play the audio above: