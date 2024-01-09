Asante-Akim-North Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Appiah Kubi, has justified why he cannot reveal the identity of the businessman at the centre of allegations of bribery involving New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs.

According to him, he made a promise to keep the identity from the public and will not for any reason bend on it.

“I have never run away from the claims. Indeed there was a meeting and when it happened, the promise I gave subsequent to our refusal was go and sin no more but I am not going to embarrass you by identifying you in the public.

“What was important for me was that we showed him money is not what is important to us. Yes we needed money but not this kind of money. So if we wanted to get something done, money could not make us change our mind,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

His comment comes a few days after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) discontinued an inquiry into the allegations made by Mr Appiah-Kubi and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

On December 28, 2023, the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng in a six-page report announced that his office could not pursue the alleged case of the businessman who attempted to bribe legislators who advocated for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The OSP revealed that, Mr. Appiah-Kubi’s lack of cooperation hindered the investigative process and yielded unsatisfactory results, with insufficient probative evidence to support criminal proceedings against the identified suspect.

According to the report, the Majority Leader also denied having direct knowledge of the matter during the investigation.

However, Mr Appiah-Kubi insists he gave the OSP all the information it needed, adding he stands by them.

The MP further said the OSP officials of being unethical during the interrogation process, stating they were arrogant towards him.

To this end, Mr. Appiah-Kubi said they failed in their effort to invite him in as a witness.

