Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi has said the passport fee increment is justifiable.

According to him, passport acquisition is no longer a necessity but a matter of choice, adding gone are the days where it was a means of identification.

In an interview on Adom TV Big Agenda, Mr Appiah-Kubi noted the introduction of Ghana Card is now serving that purpose.

“You and I know that with Ghana card as identification card, one will only need passport if he or she wants to travel. So why should someone who does not need passport for anything be made to pay for you to travel?” he quizzed.



His comment comes in the wake of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integrations upward adjustment of passport fees effective April 1, 2024.

With the increment, 32-page booklets which were acquired for GH¢100 is now ¢500 and ¢644 for the 48-page booklet.

Those who want expedited service will pay ¢700 for a 32-page booklet and ¢800 for a 48-page booklet but the announcement has been met with fierce resistance.

However, the MP explained prior to the adjustment, printing of passport cost GH¢400 which meant the holder is only paying GH¢100 while government absorbed GH¢300

This he said has been the case since 2016.

Mr Appiah-Kubi added that the price increment will help the ministry to generate more revenue to establish more district offices to curb the frustration of people travelling long distance to get their passports.

“I know a friend who has applied for passport for over a year now and has not received it due shortage of printing materials. So I am optimistic that this increment will help government to mobilize enough money to buy more printing materials to print passport to curb delay in the issuance of passport to applicants,” he said.

