The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded its inquiry into allegations of bribery involving New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs advocating for the ousting of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Asante Akim MP Appiah Kubi had accused a prominent businessman of attempting to bribe them to withdraw their demand for Mr. Ofori-Atta’s removal in 2022.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu pledged that Parliament would look into the bribery allegations.

Subsequently, on November 3, 2022, the advocacy group Occupy Ghana petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the claims.

However, after a year, in a six-page report, the OSP revealed that Mr. Appiah-Kubi’s lack of cooperation hindered the investigative process.

The report stated that the MP’s uncooperative stance yielded unsatisfactory results, with insufficient probative evidence to support criminal proceedings against the identified suspect.

According to the report, the Majority Leader denied having direct knowledge of the matter during the investigation.

The OSP expressed disappointment in Mr. Appiah-Kubi’s refusal to cooperate and disclose the suspect’s identity, considering his initial public accusation on a major media platform.

The report excerpts read, “Mr. Appiah-Kubi’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation and his refusal to disclose the identity of the suspect are most regrettable. It is quite perplexing for a Member of Parliament to level accusations of attempted bribery on a person (whether certain or uncertain) in a most spectacular and public manner on a network of a major media house and then stage a bizarre volte-face by refusing to cooperate with the investigation and refusing to disclose and/or confirm the identity of the suspect.”

Over 50 NPP MPs, including Mr. Appiah-Kubi, initially called for Mr. Ofori-Atta’s removal but softened their stance after a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They acquiesced to Akufo-Addo’s appeal for the Minister to conclude the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiation.

The OSP noted that the investigation might be reopened if circumstances and additional facts necessitate such action.

