Yaw Appiah Lartey, a financial advisor with Deloitte Ghana, has shared interesting insights on financial management during an episode of Adom FM’s ‘Reboot Your Life’ series currently running on the station’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

On the latest edition which aired on Wednesday, Mr Lartey emphasized that achieving wealth is not solely dependent on one’s parental background, profession, or income level.

He has, therefore, outlined practical and straightforward methods for individuals to save money and develop additional sources of income.

Mr Lartey who is also a legal practitioner, highlighted the challenging economic conditions in Ghana, asserting that relying on a single job may not be secure for citizens.

Consequently, he encouraged the youth, in particular, to explore multiple income streams to ensure greater financial support for themselves.

Watch the attached video for his full submissions:

