Adom FM’s Reboot Your Life Series keeps attracting personalities from various career fields to share nuggets of life.

The latest to take his turn is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of God with us furniture, Elder Samuel Oduro Opoku.

This is the story of a man who left the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) after 10 years service to venture into full-time carpentry.

Elder Oduro was enlisted into the military as a professional carpenter in 1990. However, he said a peacekeeping mission to Lebanon was the turning point.

With the money he made, he said he purchase some equipment to expand his small furniture shop.

After doing both jobs side-by-side, he decided to quit the military as the apprentices at his shop were not working to his satisfaction.

Elder Oduro sharing his story on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show said he used his father’s ill health as an excuse to quit the military to focus on his new found love.

The ex-military officer is now a household name who makes security doors, office and home furniture.

He furniture shop is located at Teshie in the Greater Accra region and now has 25 workers.

His clients, Elder Oduro said include the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

He has also embarked on a number of projects for churches including the Church of Pentecost.

Elder Oduro urged the youth to learn a trade and not wait for government to create jobs for them.

Watch the attached video for the full interview with show host, Chief Jerry Forson: