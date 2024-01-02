Renowned spiritual leader, Bishop Yaw Owusu Ansah, has offered valuable insights for a prosperous 2024, emphasizing the importance of aligning with divine plans.

Bishop Owusu-Ansah acknowledged that as people embark on the new year with lofty aspirations, there often arises a significant disparity between expectations and reality.

He attributed this gap to the neglect of the spiritual aspect, emphasizing the need to prioritize the God factor.

Quoting Isaiah 46:10, the host of Adom Ahengua affirmed that God has already determined the events of 2024, emphasizing God’s role as a planner with purpose and objectivity.

Encouraging the populace to embrace prayer and daily scripture reading, he urged individuals to align themselves with God’s overarching plans and goals.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem during the ‘Reboot Your Life Series,’ the Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries highlighted the significance of cultivating positive habits for personal growth.

Bishop Owusu-Ansah emphasized the need for life audits, enabling individuals to identify areas requiring adjustment, with a special focus on health and finances.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of investing in personal development through fostering relationships, practicing self-care, and nurturing home life.

The Bishop concluded by stressing that a change in mindset and stepping out of one’s comfort zone are pivotal for personal growth.

The ‘Reboot Your Life Series’ is an Adom FM morning show production that seeks to guide listeners to start their new year with the right goals.

