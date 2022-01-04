The maiden edition of Adom FM’s ‘Reboot your life campaign’ has won the heart of listeners following life nuggets shared by motivational speaker and life coach, Baffour Ofori-Atta Kena.

Mr Ofori-Atta Kena, among other things, urged listeners to make achievable new year resolutions.

He said even though money is key when choosing a career path, purpose and passion are very important.

“God placed something unique in each of us that distinguishes us in many ways,” he noted.

Mr Ofori-Atta Kena stressed the need for individuals to put God first in their lives and take charge of the goals they set.

Get more from the motivational speaker in the attached videos.