On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, the Accra Regional Overseer of Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, offered blessings to listeners of Adom FM Dwaso Nsem during his appearance on the ‘Reboot Your Life Series’.

As a distinguished figure and host of Adom Ahengua, Bishop Owusu-Ansah delved into profound insights about life, drawing upon various scriptures such as Isaiah 46:10, Psalms 16:8, and 1 Kings 19:5.

His message emphasized the importance of surrendering to God’s will to navigate life successfully.

Acknowledging the fundamental role of the divine in human existence, the Bishop underscored the belief that one’s connection with God is indispensable.

He expressed his conviction that his enduring relevance over the years stems from aligning with the “God factor.”

In his discourse, the Bishop dismissed the influence of witches and wizards, asserting his unwavering trust in a God who has intricately planned his life, knowing the end from the beginning.

He declared, “I don’t entertain fears of witches and wizards because I have a God who orchestrates my life, and no man can thwart His plans for me.”

The ‘Reboot Your Life Series’ is an Adom FM morning show production that seeks to guide listeners to start their new year with the right goals.

