The General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, recently shared valuable insights crucial for personal development and advancement.

Drawing on his experience as a business consultant and educationist, Dr. Nyamekye highlighted numerous opportunities available for individuals to leverage.

During an interview on the “BeginningTheYearRightSeries2023” on Asempa FM’s “Ekosii Sen” program this Tuesday, he emphasized the importance of taking control of one’s life, underscoring it as a significant responsibility.

Dr. Nyamekye emphasized the uniqueness that God has placed within each person, setting them apart in various ways.

Additionally, he encouraged Ghanaians to focus on nurturing their minds, recognizing it as the powerhouse of the body.

He outlined practical steps that individuals can adopt to enhance the quality and ease of their lives:

Exhibit endurance and avoid giving up hastily. Prioritize rest when fatigued and nourish yourself when hungry. Approach work with a high level of diligence. Ensure you get a good 8 hours of sleep daily for longevity and overall health. Combine thoughtful contemplation with hard work. Dispel the notion that your financial well-being is solely in someone else’s hands.

Dr. Nyamekye’s advice serves as a roadmap for personal growth, encouraging individuals to embrace resilience, self-care, and a proactive mindset for a fulfilling and easier life journey.

