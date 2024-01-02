Over 5,000 children at Mepe and Battor have had a taste of the goodness in the festive season owing to the New Day party hosted by the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The party was held along side a health screening to put smiles on their faces following the devastation caused by the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage.

The Over 5000 children who thronged to the resettlement site at Aveyime were treated to music, food and drinks with variety of games.

Their parents were also not left out of the fun moment.

During the health screening, some of the children were diagnosed with respiratory conditions.

He appealed for further support as efforts are ongoing to establish a second resettlement site and insisted on compensation from the government.

The MP for Krachie West, Helena Adwoa Ntonso, who graced the event said there should be a comprehensive way to find solutions to the Akosombo Dam spillage going forward.

Torgbui Hevi Borbordzi, the Mankralo of Battor also called for the construction of schools to cater for the over 6,000 children who have been displaced.

