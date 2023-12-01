The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured farmers in his constituency of his unwavering support for their well-being.

He said he would make sure they get adequate compensation for losing their farms due to the spillage of the Akosomba dam.

“May I assure all farmers and fishers in my beloved North Tongu that we have concluded a thorough assessment and valuation of the full extent of agricultural damage caused by the VRA-induced floods and that we shall stop at nothing to secure fair, just and adequate compensation for you all” he said.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the MP said “It would be a long and hard fight but with God on our side, we shall be victorious.”

Mr Ablakwa congratulated all farmers for their exceptional contribution to the country.

“Sending very best wishes on National Farmers Day to all our gallant farmers and fishers across the country” he said.

