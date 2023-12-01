Ghanaian actor Strika, known for his role in the acclaimed film “Beast of No Nation,” was captured on set alongside Ras Nene in a video, visibly exhausted after the shoot.

Seated on the floor, he panted heavily, showcasing the tremendous effort invested in shooting a skit with the renowned comedian.

The crew, recognizing Strika’s dedication to his craft, showered him with accolades.

They applauded his commitment and encouraged him to persevere in his journey towards personal and professional growth.

Strika’s presence on set has brought joy to many Ghanaians, with hopes that the collaboration with Ras Nene will mark a turning point in his life.

Having faced numerous challenges in his private life, Strika has embarked on this new chapter to reclaim the name he earned for himself back in 2015 when he was featured in the Hollywood film.

Watch video below