A police officer attached to the National Visibility Unit at Police Headquarters, General Constable (G/Const) Ernest Agyemang Darko, has been arrested for defrauding an MTN agent of GH₵14,460.

G/Const. Darko explained that, he resorted to defrauding to settle gambling debts and that he was under pressure from unidentified individuals.

According to reports, the incident occurred on November 29, and was reported by a Sales Agent of MTN at the Kasoa branch off New Market road, Benjamin Tawiah.

According to Mr Tawiah, the police officer visited the MTN office requesting an amount of GH₵ 14,460 to be sent to various phone numbers.

He added that, the police officer instructed him to send ‘GH₵4,060, GH₵5,000, GH₵5,000, and GH₵400 to different phone numbers’.

G/Const. Darko, however, allegedly failed to pay the total amount after the transactions were completed.

He then led the MTN Agent to the Kasoa branch of CBG, opposite the MTN Office, in an attempt to withdraw the money.

However, the bank was closed unfortunately, which prompted Mr Tawiah to report the incident to the Kasoa Central District Patrols team.

The team apprehended G/Const. Darko, and he was taken to the Kasoa Police Station for further investigation.

The Unit Commander of the suspect, Supt/Mr. Quarshie, was immediately informed of the incident by the Kasoa Central District Commander, ASP/Mr. Emmanuel Amponsah.

In his caution statement, G/Const. Darko claimed not to have money on hand or in his CBG bank account.

As of now, G/Const. Darko remains in police custody pending further instructions as the investigation unfolds.