A 37-year-old female teacher from Yapei, a farming community in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region, Zinatu Wandaga Abonjuah, was honored as the Best Savannah Regional Woman Farmer at the 39th National Farmers’ Day celebration in Buipe.

The event was on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

For her outstanding contributions to farming, Zinatu received one tricycle with its accessories, two pairs of Wellington boots, one knapsack sprayer, two cutlasses, 1/2 piece of cloth, two bags of fertilizer, and a radio set.

Addressing the media, she encouraged women, especially the youth, to embrace farming and discard the notion that it is only for the illiterates and men.

Zinatu called on the government to provide more support to the agriculture sector.

For his part, Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril expressed gratitude to government for its initiatives in the agricultural sector.

He emphasized the need for measures to meet the technological needs of farmers, ensure connectivity to the right information, diversify agricultural practices, and introduce climate-resilient crop varieties to address food security in Ghana.

The Minister encouraged everyone to consider farming, highlighting the availability of free land for farmers in the Savannah region.