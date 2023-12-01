Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah has expressed regret for not being a good and caring father to his child with socialite, Ayisha Modi.

According to him, he is worried he doesn’t spend enough time with his daughter, who resides in the United States of America (USA).

In an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, Ofori Amponsah said even though he fulfills his responsibilities by taking care of his daughter’s education and providing her needs, the lack of connection bothers him.

He emphasized the importance of building a stronger connection with his daughter in the future.

“Yes, I have a child with her [Ayisha Modi] I even called her on her 18th birthday to wish her well. But there is a bit of distance between us, and I have never been a good father.

Not at all, because I should have been more present for the child, even though I take care of her schooling abroad but the connection is key too” he bemoaned.

Ofori Amponsah said though he speaks to his daughter on phone, “that is not the best.

“I have to do more as a father; its has been something I have been pondering over all the time. Because they are outside the country, we normally talk on the phone, and that is not the best. However, I am there for her, and I pray for her all the time too,” he explained.

The highly celebrated musician in Ghana, acknowledges the need for improvement in his role as a father.