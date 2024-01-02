The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, initiated their training sessions for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Monday evening.

The technical team, led by Chris Hughton, and the players arrived in Kumasi on Monday afternoon to commence their preparations for the highly anticipated tournament.

During the first training session, 25 players participated, with Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams from West Ham United and Athletic Bilbao, respectively, being the only absentees as they are yet to join the team.

The team has chosen temporary residence in an undisclosed hotel in Kumasi, where they will stay until January 10.

As part of their preparation, Ghana is scheduled to play a pre-tournament friendly against Namibia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The match is set to kick off at 8:00 pm, providing an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their strategies before heading to Ivory Coast for the AFCON.

In Group B of the tournament, which runs from January 13 to February 11, Ghana will contend with Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars are gearing up for an intense competition as they aim to make a mark in the prestigious AFCON event.

Below are the pictures: