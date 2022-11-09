A pressure group, OccupyGhana, has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to probe the alleged wealthy businessman who tried to influence some New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators to rescind their demand for the dismissal of the Finance Minister.

According to the group, the act amounts to “potential corruption.”

They are, thus, asking the OSP to prosecute the alleged businessman if the allegations are proven to be true.

“We wish to draw your attention to these allegations and to petition your good office to investigate these allegations, and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute,” the group said in a letter to the OSP on Thursday, November 3.

OccupyGhana added that it is willing to assist the OSP in this regard.

“We will be available to assist with this request should there be the need for any assistance from our end,” the letter concluded.

Already, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has assured that his office will conduct investigation into the claims.

He said investigation will also focus on unravelling the motive of the said businessman.

Background

It would be recalled that some NPP MPs in an unprecedented move called for the sacking of the Finance Minister, and according to Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, it has been alleged that a wealthy businessman tried to get them to change their stance.

Asante Akim North MP, Andy Appiah Kubi, who is spokesperson for the MPs, confirmed the attempted bribery allegation.

Giving a blow-by-blow account, he said the unnamed wealthy businessman offered a ‘fat’ envelope which contained some undisclosed amount of money for the MPs to back off from their demand.

The two politicians, however, refused to disclose the identity of the businessman.