Popular Ghanaian preacher and founder of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has taken to Facebook to confess his undying love to his wife, Vivian Sena Agyinasare.

The long-awaited Valentine’s Day which is marked each year on February 14 is once again here and many are those who are flaunting their partners amidst a presentation of gifts.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and his wife who have been married for 37 years have marked this year’s Val’s Day in style with a photo that proves they are young at heart.

The viral image published on the Archbishop’s official Facebook page captured his wife seated on his lap in a matching outfit with his arms wrapped around her like a shield.

The preacher’s love message to his spouse read: “Happy Valentine’s Day, Honey!”