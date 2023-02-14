Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lawra, Jacob Dery, has presented some relief items to the Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) after a fire outbreak that destroyed the females’ dormitory.

The items included 10 bags of sugar, 200 packs of sanitary pads, 680 pieces of Geisha soap, 400 pieces of toilet rolls, 170 bars of key soap, and powdered milk.

Presenting the items, Mr Dery said the donation was to help the displaced 170 female students after the disaster.

He said the relief items were an interim intervention from the Municipal Assembly and encouraged the students to exercise patience while they take steps to work on the dormitory block.

“We wished it didn’t happen, but once it has happened, what do we do? The best is to look for solutions to address what has happened,” he explained.

The Headmaster of the school, Issah Ibrahim Shaibu, thanked the MCE for supporting the school in its time of need.

He appealed to well-meaning members of the public to support the students in any form to enable them to recover from their losses and return to their academic activities.

However, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, Mr Sampson Abu, also presented some relief items to the school to help cushion the victims.

The items included 20 cartons of Alife soap, 31 dozens of ladies’ panties, five boxes of disposable pad panties, seven packs of sanitary pads, and two rolls (60 yards) of school uniforms.

The fire at the Eremon SHTS destroyed the whole block of the girls’ dormitory, displacing 170 students.

The victims had all their belongings including stationary, monies, school uniforms, and food items among others destroyed.