Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo, has tasked new Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, to end the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought.

His comments come after the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Sunday appointed the 64-year-old as the head coach of the team.

The Black Stars have won the AFCON four times in the past, but are yet to lift any major trophy in the last 41 years.

The West African country has come close to ending the trophy in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

However, with the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss in charge of the national team, Polo believes that must be Hughton’s target.

READ ALSO

“I think he knows the players; we should listen to him about who he is bringing on board because we need nothing than to return to winning ways,” Polo, who was part of Ghana’s squad that annexed that 1978 Afcon trophy told Bryt FM.

“The AFCON trophy has eluded us for a long time and it’s long overdue, we’ve been marking time for long. To me, it’s a task for him to win the trophy. They’ve taken the decision to appoint him because he’s been in the terrain for some time now, so winning AFCON should be a priority under Hughton,” the former Hearts of Oak boss added.

Hughton served as a technical advisor under erstwhile Ghana coach Otto Addo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and now replaces the latter at the helm.

The FA’s statement said the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.