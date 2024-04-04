Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has hinted at plans to dissolve the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources when elected as President.

This according to him is due to the increase in the government’s expenditure despite the ministry’s ineffectiveness.

Mr Mahama was speaking at a Special Public Lecture at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra on Wednesday.

“We will close down the Ministry of Sanitation, one, to reduce expenditure and two I don’t see any use. The country is dirtier than when there was no Ministry of Sanitation.

“Indeed, this country was cleaner when sanitation was under Local Government than as a standalone Ministry and we will close that Ministry and we will take the Sanitation schedule back to Local Government because we want to reduce government expenditure,” he stated.

Additionally, Mr Mahama says he will merge the Aviation and Railways Ministries which he believes are underperforming into the Transport Ministry as well as the Communication and Information Ministries.

“It is not only the Sanitation Ministry, in Transport, Aviation and Railways, we are going to close them down and send them back to the Transport Ministry. We are going to combine Communications and Information again. So we want to reduce the number of ministries,” he added.

