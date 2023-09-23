Mahama Ayariga condemns killing of 9 in highway ambush at Pusiga

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga has condemned the killing of nine people shot in an attack on two buses in Pusiga, in the Upper East Region.

According to him, the attack and killing are senseless and unacceptable.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 22, the lawmaker indicated that the act will derail the recent improvement in the security situation in Bawku and its environs.

“This cowardly and senseless shooting of passenger vehicles in the Bawku areas and Walewale route is unacceptable and continues to completely derail the recent improving security situation in Bawku and its environs.”

“The retaliatory shootings must stop and the soldiers must be firm on this matter and deal swiftly with such dastardly acts.”

The former Information Minister thus asked the security to immediately arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

“The security agencies must take urgent steps to ensure the security of travellers in the Bawku area and Walewale route and their environs.”

Nonetheless, the MP Ayariga commended the security agencies for their efforts in minimizing casualties on that day in the Pusiga shootings.

Nine people were killed in an attack in the Upper East region town of Pusiga in what is believed to be related to the chieftaincy conflict in neighbouring Bawku.

The attack is said to have occurred this morning when heavily armed men ambushed a convoy of police personnel escorting traders from Bawku to Cinkase in Togo.

The attack occurred near the Gbewaa Training College on the road from Missiga to Pulimakom.

JoyNews sources within the police have confirmed the incident, saying no police officer was harmed although the police vehicle was badly damaged. The deceased are six women and three men.