Former Deputy Managing Director of National Investment Bank (NIB), Alfred Thompson, has indicated that ‘Breaking the 8’, a popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) slogan for the 2024 elections can be possible only with Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he stated that Dr Bawumia ‘s influence is unmatched.

“Breaking the 8 in 2024 is possible with Dr Bawumia and nobody else,” he declared.

Comparing Dr Bawumia’s term as Vice President with former President, John Dramani Mahama’s, the NIB former boss was of the view that the former has been more impactful.

“When you take his reign (Mahama) as former Vice President and compare it to Bawumia’s reign as Vice President now, look at the difference. Look at the performance rate. Can anyone name one thing Mahama did as Vice President that we can use as a basis to vote for him? Former Vice President as against the current Vice President, look at what Bawumia has been able to achieve as a Vice President under the 4th republic, his name cannot be taken out of its history.

“He works without thinking about himself. He’s working for the nation. He does not joke about his job as a Vice President. Even as a vice President, he was able to win some seats in the North.”

However, former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, disagreed with Mr Thompson’s statement.

Mr Coker mentioned that the Bawumia-led economic management team has been woeful and abysmal and has driven Ghana’s economy into a state of bankruptcy.

To him, the Vice President is not capable of being President because does not have what it takes.

“Alan, a member of the economic management team said that Bawumia did nothing, so have other team members.

“When Mahama was the head of the economic management team, the inflation rate was in a single figure for a year and beyond. Under this man’s (Bawumia) watch, we have been declared bankrupt, a junk economy. And now the President is fighting rating agencies,” he debuted.

