Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has weighed into the ‘Breaking the 8’ mantra of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the Tertiary Education Institute Network members at an Alumni Connect event, he said ‘breaking the eight’ can be achieved because Ghanaians are fed up with the corruption, wastage, impunity, and arrogance under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

“Yes, we must break the eight years of corruption. Yes, we must break the eight years of impunity and waste. Yes, we must break the eight years of poor governance. Yes, we must break the eight years of arrogance.”

The former President lamented that the current economic conditions have caused the youth to travel abroad despite the dangers associated with their journeys.

“Most Ghanaian youth rightly disillusioned by the hopelessness engulfing our country are preparing now to leave the country in search of greener pastures elsewhere,” he observed.

“Not even the precarious nature of those journeys in this pursuit is enough to deter them. Many sectors especially education and health continue to lose many professionals who find the attraction of earning far more abroad than they do here too irresistible. This is a telltale sign of national failure, news to be reversed as quickly as possible,” he said.

He called on Ghanaians to vote against the ruling party in the 2024 general election.

“The reality, however, is that no measure of confidence can be placed in this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to be able to do this. The sad reality is that only a change of government through the 2024 elections can result in a change in the trajectory of this country as the NPP has come to an end of the road in terms of any workable ideas.”

With the ‘Breaking the 8’ mantra, NPP seeks to stay in power to stop the eight-year election cycle of political party rule in Ghana since the advent of the Fourth Republic.

