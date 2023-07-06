Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has expressed his perspective on the party’s future.

Contrary to the prevailing “breaking the 8” mantra, Mr Agyarko firmly believes in the NPP’s potential to remain in power for an extended period.

He emphasized this by stating, “I don’t believe in the breaking the 8 mantra. I believe in NPP being in power for a long time.”

Mr Agyarko recognises that defeating the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not the primary challenge for the NPP.

Instead, he emphasises the urgency of addressing Ghana’s economic issues, asserting, “Our problem as a party is not defeating the NDC but fixing the economy and Ghana.”

His focus lies on delivering effective governance and implementing sustainable solutions for the betterment of the country.

Confident in his abilities and strategies, the former minister expressed his aspirations to secure the NPP’s flagbearer position, stating, “I have my own strategy to win the flagbearer of the NPP.”

He recogniaes that the presidential race is not merely a sprint but a marathon, indicating his commitment to a long-term vision for the party’s success.

Having built strong relationships with members of the NPP, both within the party’s leadership and among grassroots supporters, Mr Agyarko stresses his positive rapport.

“I have lived well with the NPP people and all grassroots.” He told Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday.

As the NPP prepares to elect its flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, the outcome holds significant importance for the party’s ambitions in the upcoming 2024 elections.

