The Volta Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ho Municipal Assembly have announced plans to demolish structures in waterways.

This follows a three-hour rainfall on Saturday which led to the overflow of major drainage systems with many shops and residential areas impacted.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Boson, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating the extent of damage is being examined.

Mr Boson said the demolition has been informed by preliminary evaluation which established most houses have been built in waterways and without permit.

“Some of the causes are man-made, which we can stop. If we can’t stop them, at least we can mitigate the effects. We will not allow anybody to compromise anybody. Anything that needs to be done should be done well,” he said.

The MCE suggested it is about time they are elevated to the status of a metropolis as their current resources are stretched due to the population.

Mr Boson further reiterated calls for immediate assistance to residents who have been left devastated by the havoc.

