Residents of the Ho Municipality in the Volta Region are bearing the brunt of torrential flooding that has wreaked havoc in the area.

Significant losses have been made after a flooding incident which occurred following a relentless three-hour rainfall.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Assemblyman for Bosomtoi electoral area, Sefadzi Agama, said nobody was spared as sources of livelihood have been badly affected.

Mr Agama said residents and shop owners are cleaning their homes and washing their damaged goods while several property have also been swept away by the flood.

“Streets were transformed into temporary waterways, impeding movement and causing disruption in daily life. Animals were washed away as well as goods in people’s shops because the water forcibly entered some structures,” he said.

Mr Agama stated their preliminary investigation has established most houses have been built in waterways, hence the situation could have been averted if proper building permits had been obtained.

He added residents are very devasted and therefore called on the government and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to assist them with relief items as soon as possible.

