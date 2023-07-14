Ho Central Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Komla Kpodo, has called for immediate support for residents in the Ho Municipality after torrential rains last Saturday left scores displaced.

Mr Kpodo has said victims of the recent flooding incident must not be left to their own fate, adding the state must assist them.

Delivering a statement on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, the lawmaker lamented the devastating impact of the flood that swept away property, making some residents homeless and others losing their livelihoods.

The MP has called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to go into the community and assist victims.

The current state of the victims, the MP emphasised needs urgent attention.

He has, therefore, called on the government to, as soon as practicable, attend to the people.

