The Black Satellites have been eliminated from the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Boys Championship in Ivory Coast.

Ghana needed a win to qualify for the next round against host country, Ivory Coast.

However, the Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 in the final group A game at the Champroux Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Samuel Boadu and his charges had a poor start to the competition, throwing an early lead to draw 1-1 against Niger in the first game and losing 2-0 to Burkina Faso in the second game.

In the other Group A game, Burkina Faso defeated Niger 2-0 to finish top of the group with nine points.

Côte d’Ivoire finished second with four points, Ghana third with two points and Niger bottom with a point.

Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire will know their opponents for the semifinal on Friday, June 14 when Benin take on Togo in the only Group B game.

The Black Satellites are expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday.