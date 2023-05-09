Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei North, Issah Fuseini, has said that the New Patriotic Party will win the 2024 general election if former President John Mahama becomes the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the opposition party can only win the 2024 polls as predicted by the Economic Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) if the party introduces an alternative.

“Not long ago, the Economic Intelligence Unit, they’ve been consistent in their predictions and projections for upcoming elections. Looking at their last report, they indicated that the National Democratic Congress stand a good chance. But their previous report also shows that NDC’s victory will only be possible if there is a change of the flagbearership

“With the current happenings, it seems that our old friend is most likely going to represent them again. And if they do that, I believe breaking the eight will be possible,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Opposition party NDC is expected to hold its Presidential and Parliamentary primaries across all 275 constituencies nationwide on May 13, 2023.

Mr Mahama faces former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu in the flagbearership race.

However, many party officials, MPs and members have tipped the former President as the best candidate to represent the party in the much anticipated 2024 General Elections.

The governing NPP on the other hand has strong contenders who have served the party in various offices competing for the flagberearership position with the hope of ‘Breaking the 8.’