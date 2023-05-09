Karela United head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has assured that the club will maintain its Premier League status.

The Ayinase-based side held leaders, Aduana Stars to a goalless game in the matchday 30 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Monday.

Karela United are now unbeaten in their last two away games, a feat they have achieved for the first time this season as they continue fighting to stay in the league.

Speaking after their draw, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu, believes his side will stay in the Ghana topflight.

“The way we played today, we are going to improve on it and if we do, it is going to be a welcome news to the team,” he told StarTimes after the game.

When asked if he is assuring Karela United fans they will stay in the league this season.

“Definitely, the team is going to stay in the Premier League,” he added.

Karela United sit 13th on the league log with 39 points and will host Great Olympics in the matchday 31 games at CAM Park on Sunday.

