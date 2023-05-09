Paa Kwasi Fabin is still confident Aduana Stars will emerge as the champions of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Ogya lads missed out on the opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the league standings after they were held by Karela United in the matchday 30 games on Monday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

Aduana had several chances to score in the first half but were wasteful in front of goal.

After the game, Fabin expressed his frustration with his team’s missed opportunities in the first half.

“We could have finished the game in the first half,” Fabin, who is the head coach of the side, told StarTimes.

“We messed them all up. That’s football for you. Every day, we come here, we work on scoring, and yet I don’t know.”

When asked if the draw would harm their chances of winning the title, Fabin responded, “It’s a bit shaky, but we’re still on top, so we’re still fighting.”

“We’ll keep working on it and see what happens. I’m sure we’ll win the league,” he added.

Aduana sit top of the league log with 52 points and will be hosted by Accra Lions at Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 31 games.

