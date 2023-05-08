Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has admitted that it will be difficult to play against the host country, Morocco at the upcoming 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s U-23 side has been housed in Group A alongside the host country, Guinea and Congo

The tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, 24 June 2023, with the Black Meteors facing host country Morocco in the opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Tanko acknowledges that the Black Meteors have been given a challenging path to the semi-finals, having been drawn in the same group as Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

According to him, facing the young Atlas Lions on their home turf will be no easy task, with the host nation enjoying significant support from their fans.

“It’s not going to be easy (playing) against a host nation…they have their supporters behind them but we will do our best to stand them and not spoil our chance to go to the Olympics,” he told Footballmadeinghana.com

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations will also be used as a qualifier for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Ghana will hope to be part of the three teams that will qualify for the Olympics.

