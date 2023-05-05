The draw for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Friday afternoon.

The draw was held at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Rabat, Morocco.

However, the Black Meteors, who eliminated Algeria to secure qualification, have been paired with Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A.

In the final group, Egypt, Mali, Gabon and Niger are in Group B.

Full Draw:

Group A

Morocco

Ghana

Congo

Guinea

Group B

Egypt

Mali

Gabon

Niger

The tournament is scheduled from 24 June to 08 July 2023 in Morocco.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 will also be used as a qualifier for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.