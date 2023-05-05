Checkout how much Church of Pentecost spent on scholarships

The Church of Pentecost, through its various districts, areas and ministries in Ghana, together with the headquarters, spent GHS 10,686,084.76, in 2022, to sponsor the educational pursuits of members of the Church at various levels.

This figure includes GH₵‎863,443.64 spent under the headquarters’ Pentecost Education Scholarship Scheme (PESS) for other tertiary students, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church, has revealed.

Apostle Nyamekye disclosed this during the State-of-the-Church Address he delivered at the 46th General Council Meetings opening ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

“It is interesting to note that for the past four years, since the inception of the Vision 2023 agenda, a total amount of GH₵‎1,625,417.02 has so far been spent by the headquarters on educational support under the Pentecost Education Scholarship Scheme,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye further noted that “for the past four years, educational support from various assemblies, districts, areas and ministries in Ghana amounted to GH₵‎23,313,518.93.”