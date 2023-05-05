The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is joining royalty from across the world for the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom.

Otumfuo and his spouse, Lady Julia, were received at Buckingham Palace where they had a private audience with the King ahead of his coronation.

Monarchical historian, Teacher Sarfo Kantanka, says the events in the UK will solidify the relations between the two kingdoms and countries.

The Asantehene departed Kumasi on Wednesday to the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles will be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort at a ceremony at Westminster Abbey conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Royalty from around the world is expected to be in attendance.

Teacher Sarfo Kantanka, a cultural historian at the Manhyia Palace, highlights the relationship between the Asante Kingdom and the United Kingdom.

“Both are kingdoms but the relationship has been something of bitter and sweet. It is believed they have fought the British for well over 100 years; that is when they were a kingdom of their own in Africa when several battles went in favour of the Ashanti’s,” he touted.

According to Teacher Kantanka, the relationship between both kingdoms improved after several decades of war.

“When somebody gives you a tough time, even if you win, you tend to respect that person. The respect for the Ashantis is because of the difficult moments they gave the British. In this case, every invitation, they tend to recognise the Ashantehene,” he said.

The Asantehene’s representation at the coronation of King Charles is to solidify the bilateral relations between the kingdoms.

“Whatever is going to take place there is for the benefit of Ghana led by the Ashante king,” he added.

