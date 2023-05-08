Former President John Mahama says government is behind the Supreme Court’s injunction against Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Mahama said government manipulated the apex court in order to get the numbers to pursue its business in Parliament.

According to him, such acts and conducts are an affront to the country’s growing democracy.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful, thus, described it as a “gross injustice” to the people of Assin North.

“We have seen the cardinal sin of the 4th Republic which is the disenfranchisement of the people of SALL. For one whole term, they have not had a Member of Parliament. Let’s put that aside, the people of Assin North elected a person to represent them in Parliament.

“This government has manipulated the judiciary in such a way that they have injuncted the MP for Assin North. So even though he is the elected member, he cannot perform the duties of an MP.

“That is a gross injustice and an affront to the country’s growing democracy.

“But I want to assure the people of Ghana and James Gyakye Quayson, who is our MP for Assin North, that when NDC comes to power, we will clarify that constitutional provision that compels them to give up their foreign citizenship before they contest elections. A country’s human resource is its best resource,” he said in Tamale while addressing the NDC faithful on Sunday, May 7.

Mr Mahama has, thus, promised that the next NDC government will clarify the constitutional provision which bars persons with dual citizenship from holding political positions in Ghana.

“We happen to have three million of our citizens abroad, they have acquired skills and different talents. Why must we have a law that bars them when we have a dual citizenship law?

“We will clarify it, so they can come and stand for parliamentary seats and hold offices in Ghana, they don’t have to give up their other citizenships to be able to hold office,” he assured.

The Supreme Court in a majority 5-2 decision, on Wednesday, April 13, ruled that Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, can no longer perform Parliamentary duties.

This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 nullified the election of Mr Quayson after it found he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, who filed this election petition in January 2022, initiated another action at the Supreme Court.

He urged the Court to give effect to the Cape Coast High Court Judgement and prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.

A plea the apex court granted despite opposition by the embattled MP’s legal team.