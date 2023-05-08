Kwabena Kwabena, a prominent highlife musician from Ghana, sparked a buzz on social media after showing up at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in a glittering blouse and pants ensemble in what looked like a feminine outfit.

The event, held at the Grand Arena in Accra, featured many well-dressed male celebrities.

Despite mixed opinions on his outfit, Kwabena Kwabena confidently owned his fashion choice.

While the inspiration behind the look remains a mystery, it generated significant online reaction.

