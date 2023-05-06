Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix earned Chelsea and Frank Lampard a hard-fought 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

The game was evenly poised heading into the final 10 minutes until substitutes Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and Felix made the difference to give Lampard his first win since returning to Chelsea in place of Graham Potter.

The result means The Blues are now mathematically safe from relegation in 11th, while Bournemouth remain 14th and at risk.

Both sides had chances in a brilliant game, with Bournemouth starting the brighter before going behind to the simplest of goals. N’Golo Kante picked out Conor Gallagher with a pinpoint delivery from the right and the Englishman steered a superb glancing header in at the far post in the ninth minute.

The hosts responded well to going behind and showed why they’re one of the league’s in-form teams. Gary O’Neil’s side are well drilled at the back and capable of attacking with all the style of a team fighting for top honours, rather than feeding on scraps at the bottom.

Matias Vina’s leveller wouldn’t have been out of place in any fixture. The Uruguayan put the finishing touches on a stunning one-touch team move, curling an effort from the edge of the area past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner.

The second half was just as lively as the first, but it was The Blues that found themselves in the early ascendancy. Noni Madueke, in particular, proved a constant thorn in Bournemouth’s side and enjoyed the better of a game-long duel with Vina.

The 21-year-old is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years when he sorts out his end product.

But for all Chelsea’s bark, there was little bite, and they were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Thiago Silva brought down Dominic Solanke in the 67th minute. O’Neil said in the build-up that sides like Bournemouth don’t get awarded penalties, and, on the evidence, he might have a point as VAR waved away the hosts’ claims.

The hosts were then punished late on when Badiashile and Felix both produced brilliant first-time finishes to snatch all three points late on at the Vitality Stadium.