Manchester City survived a late Leeds fightback to win 2-1 and go four points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Joel Robles, making his first Premier League start since 2017, had his first big save to make after 17 minutes as he stood tall to deny Erling Haaland.

Manchester City took the lead after 19 minutes when Riyad Mahrez played a perfect pass to Ilkay Gundogan who was waiting just inside the penalty area to stroke his effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

Five minutes later Haaland missed a glorious chance to put City 2-0 up with the Norwegian firing wide from point-blank range.

Pep Guardiola’s side doubled their advantage with a goal reminiscent of the first, Mahrez once again found Gundogan with a supremely weighted pass and this time Gundogan rifled his effort into the opposite corner.

Haaland had his best chance in the second half but could only divert his effort onto the post following a fantastic through ball from Rico Lewis.

Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with his penalty and just one minute later Rodrigo pulled one back for Leeds. The substitute capitalised on a poor header from Manuel Akanji to slot past Ederson and make it a very nervous last five minutes for City.