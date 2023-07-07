Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he has sacrificed enough for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be given the opportunity to lead the party in the 2024 polls.

Dr Bawumia says when the party needed a witness for the 2012 general election petition; he was available to sacrifice for the NPP when his contenders were giving excuses.

Speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency as part of his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia highlighted the many sacrifices he has made for the party over the years and mentioned his political career being on the line when he served as a witness for the party.

“Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court.

“The excuses were many, some claimed they were travelling and all that because they were scared to put their political career on the line, but I stood my ground, I’m the best person to lead the party,” Dr Bawumia added.

Dr Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls. He is in the race with nine others who went through vetting this week.

The other nine are former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr Kofi Konada Apraku, a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Kojo Opoku and former MP for Mampong constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

