Hopeson Adorye, a prominent activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vehemently discredited Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim of being the driving force behind Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

Mr Adorye said it is in fact the Communications Ministry, led by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, that deserves credit for spearheading the country’s digitalisation efforts.

“Dr Bawumia has no hands in the country’s digitalisation; rather, it is the Communications Ministry that is leading the course,” Mr Adorye proclaimed in an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

The ongoing digital transformation in Ghana has garnered widespread praise for the government’s policy, with Vice President Dr Bawumia being hailed as the champion of the entire agenda.

However, Mr Adorye’s claims have put a dent in the Bawumia Campaign, especially as ownership of the digitalisation project has been a key campaign message for Team Bawumia as they support the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming general election.

As an aide to Alan Kyerematen, Mr Adorye passionately urged Ghanaians not to credit Dr Bawumia for the ongoing digitalisation efforts, stating, “he simply does not deserve it!”

“If you go to help and commission a digital project, does it mean you are the one leading that programme?” Mr Adorye questioned.

He emphasised that since there is a substantive Minister leading the digitalisation efforts to transform Ghana, neither the Vice President nor any other individual should claim credit for driving the project.

“We need to give Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and her team credit for their good work and not give praise to Vice President Dr Alhaji Bawumia for something he has not done,” Mr Adorye added.

