The criminal trial of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has been adjourned to Thursday, July 6.

This is due to his swearing-in in Parliament after winning the bye-election.

His lawyers were expected to move a motion for a stay of execution on Tuesday as part of an appeal filed at the court of appeal. But ahead of the hearing, Parliament submitted a letter to the court notifying the parties of the swearing-in ceremony.

The Prosecution and defence in the matter, therefore, applied for an adjournment of proceedings which the court obliged and adjourned to July 6.

After the proceedings, the Head of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, expressed satisfaction at the decision to adjourn the case.

He, however, backed calls for the Attorney General to enter a Nolle prosequi into the matter.

Meanwhile, deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, who did not oppose the request for adjournment after proceedings hoped that the act of parliament issuing excuse letters for the accused will not be regular in the trial.