Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says the re-election of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, shows that the Ghanaians cannot be bought.

Speaking in Parliament after the swearing-in of the Assin North MP, Dr Forson said all attempts by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sway the constituents were futile.

“The people of Assin North demonstrated that they cannot be bought by projects and money,” the Minority Leader stated.

Dr Forson stressed that democracy reigned supreme as the people overlooked the cash spraying spree, projects and skeletal projects of the NPP and did what was right by re-electing Gyakye Quayson.

He also criticised the prejucial comment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the legal case involving the re-elected MP for Assin North.

The President during the campaign of the New Patriotic Party at Assin North, admonished the constituents not to vote for Mr Quayson who is likely to be a jailbird.

“The comments of the president during the campaign in Assin North are not only prejudicial but a threat to democracy,” he said.

The Minority Leader again said that Ghanaians were abhorred with the governance of the day and could not wait for the 2024 elections to vote out the NPP, adding that “a word to the wise is in the Assin North.”

He said the Minority will from today, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, accompany Mr Quayson to court whenever he is supposed to be there to give him all the support he needed.