Davido recently shared a heartwarming video that has brought immense joy to his fans.

The clip captures delightful moments spent with his twins, marking a special beginning to his new year.

In the video, Davido is seen relishing precious time with his youngest children, taking them for a stroll accompanied by his sister.

The singer exudes pure joy as he embraces his newfound role as a devoted father.

The twins, born on October 15, 2023, in a United States hospital, have been kept relatively private since their arrival.

Their presence is particularly uplifting for Davido and his partner, offering a source of hope and joy following the heartbreaking loss of their first child, Ifeanyi.

Notably, these twins represent the fourth and fifth additions to Davido’s growing family.

Watch video below: