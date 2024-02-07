The MPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, has urged party leaders and supporters to collaborate in ensuring a decisive victory for the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mr Ntim made this call during an address to party members, executives, unsuccessful presidential candidates, MPs, former MPs, appointees, and former president John Agyekum Kufuor, among others.

Encouraging unity among party supporters, Ntim emphasised the importance of setting aside differences and fostering cohesion at the UPSA auditorium in Accra, where NPP flagbearer Dr Bawumia is giving a national address on Wednesday, February 7.

He urged newly-elected parliamentary candidates and party executives to engage with unsuccessful aspirants and form robust constituency campaign teams to ensure the party’s continued dominance in the 10th parliament.

Ntim stressed the necessity of unity for success, stating, “When we stand united, we are unstoppable. Let’s join hands and march in unity towards a resounding first-round victory on December 7. It’s indeed possible.”

Highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s election as the party’s flagbearer as a testament to the NPP’s embrace of diversity, Ntim commended Dr. Bawumia for his unwavering dedication and hard work.

He reiterated Dr Bawumia’s commitment to seeking an election as the country’s president in the upcoming 2024 polls.