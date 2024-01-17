Rapper Kwesi Arthur has made a triumphant comeback with the much-anticipated release of #THISISNOTTHETAPEIII, the latest in his celebrated “This Is Not The Tape” series.

The Tema native, known for his audacious rap style, dives into themes of love, being misunderstood, and endurance in this trilogy, captivating die-hard fans and music enthusiasts alike.

The rapper’s decision to take a hiatus at the pinnacle of Ghana’s music scene had stirred both anticipation and impatience among fans.

With the release of #THISISNOTTHETAPEIII, Kwesi Arthur has silenced critics and reignited the buzz surrounding his musical prowess.

Fans are already engulfed with excitement, praising the rapper for delivering an album that exceeds their expectations.

While hinting that the album won’t be accessible on all streaming platforms, he redirected fans to a dedicated website where they can get an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the official release date.

The project will only be on Even guys, it won’t be on streaming yet. — KWESI ARTHUR (@KWESIARTHUR_) January 16, 2024

As reactions pour in on social media, fans are expressing their delight at Kwesi Arthur’s return, commending him for the depth and creativity evident in #THISISNOTTHETAPEIII.

MORE: