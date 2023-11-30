Musical Whizz-kid, Black Sherif has professed his profound admiration for his senior colleague, Kwesi Arthur, causing a stir among fans and followers.

In a heartfelt post on his Twitter account, Black Sherif openly praised Arthur, adding that he wishes Kwesi knew how much he adored him.

I love Kwesi Arthur so much, I wish he knew. — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) November 29, 2023

The duo have collaborated on various projects including Kwesi Arthur’s hit track, “Alhamdullilah,” and a feature on DJ Breezy’s “Outside”.

It is believed they have a personal relationship transcending musical synergy.

Black Sherif’s public declaration comes when Kwesi Arthur has taken an unexpected hiatus to address personal challenges.

Kwesi Arthur’s recent social media activity has been minimal, with his last tweet addressing criticism following his performance at Davido’s “Away” concert in London, which was deemed subpar by some critics.

He is currently on a break as he figures out how to bring his life back on track.

